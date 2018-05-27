MILWAUKEE — Mets reliever A.J. Ramos has flown back to New York to get his right shoulder checked out by a doctor.
Assistant general manager John Ricco says Ramos told the club about tightness in the shoulder after the right-hander allowed three runs and three hits in two-thirds of an inning in a 17-6 loss Saturday to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Ramos has given up eight runs in his last 4 2/3 innings.
The Mets also optioned Chris Flexen to Triple-A Las Vegas before the series finale against the Brewers on Sunday and recalled P.J. Conlon.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Red Sox RF Betts scratched with left side tightness
Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts was a late scratch with left side tightness for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.
Motorsports
The Latest: Danica Patrick crashes out of Indy 500
The Latest from the busiest day in motorsports (all times local):1:25 p.m.Danica Patrick's racing career has ended with a crash in Turn 2 of the…
Sports
Froome wins Giro for 3rd straight Grand Tour victory
Chris Froome has won the Giro d'Italia for his third consecutive Grand Tour victory.
Motorsports
Patrick notices good omens ahead of final Indy 500 race
Danica Patrick loves good omens.
Sports
The Latest: Another early exit for Konta at French Open
The Latest on the French Open, the year's second Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.