TOKYO — A powerful typhoon is lashing southwestern Japan with massive rain and strong winds, injuring at least 11 people and paralyzing traffic during Japan's Buddhist holiday week.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says Typhoon Krosa landed near Kure in western Hiroshima on Thursday afternoon, after injuring five people overnight. A total of 11 injuries have been reported since the slow-moving typhoon last week reached the region still recovering from last year's deadly flooding.

More than 7,000 people have moved to shelters in 21 prefectures in the western half of the Japanese archipelago. Bullet trains connecting Osaka and Kokura were suspended Thursday, and hundreds of domestic flights were grounded, holding up holidaymakers.

The agency predicts a total accumulated rainfall of up to 1.2 meters (4 feet) across Japan.