Ryan Donato had two more assists for the Wild in its impressive 3-2 comeback win over Winnipeg, including a nice setup to Jason Zucker for the tying goal.

Donato has six points in four games with the Wild. Perhaps more impressively: He has not been on the ice for any opponent goals in those four games, and Minnesota has won all four.

It's a small sample size, but Donato's puck possession metrics are quite good — a theme in his short NHL career — and it's interesting to see how the Wild has deployed him differently than the Bruins did.

Boston almost always put Donato on the ice for offensive zone starts (75 percent of the time this year), while the Wild has been closer to 50/50 with offensive/defensive zone starts.

That might be a better way to utilize Donato's speed. If his line can gain possession in a defensive zone start, a good breakout could lead to open ice and a line rush.

