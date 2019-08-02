JAKARTA, Indonesia — A strong earthquake has struck off the coast of Indonesia's Java island, swaying buildings as far away as the capital.
The U.S. Geological Survey reports Friday's magnitude 6.8 quake was centered 151 kilometers (94 miles) from Banten province off the island's southwest coast. It says it hit at a depth of 42.8 kilometers (26.5 miles).
Buildings in Jakarta swayed for nearly a minute during the evening quake. Television footage showed workers running out of high-rise buildings.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Civil servants join Hong Kong protests as Beijing accuses US
Hong Kong civil servants joined in anti-government street protests Friday as China's top diplomat accused the U.S. and other Western nations of "fanning the flames" of the demonstrations he said aim to undermine the semi-autonomous region's prosperity, stability and security.
World
Witness at A$AP Rocky trial didn't see rapper with bottle
A witness in the A$AP Rocky assault case on Friday revised her story from initial police reports, testifying in a Swedish court that she didn't actually see the American rapper hitting a man with a bottle.
World
Spanish aid boat takes 123 migrants onboard, seeks port
A Spanish humanitarian aid group says its rescue ship has saved 123 migrants attempting a perilous crossing across the Mediterranean Sea.
World
6 slain at home in Croatian capital; gunman kills self
A man shot dead six people, including a 10-year-old child, at a home in the capital Zagreb, before killing himself, in what Croatian police on Friday described as a domestic violence case.
World
Strong quake sways buildings in Indonesia capital
A strong earthquake has struck off the coast of Indonesia's Java island, swaying buildings as far away as the capital.