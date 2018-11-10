WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A strong earthquake has hit off the Pacific island nation of Tonga, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.2 quake hit Saturday evening at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).
The quake struck 98 kilometers (60 miles) southeast of Pangai, Tonga.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has not issued a warning.
Tonga is prone to earthquakes and sits on the "Ring of Fire," the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's quakes and volcanic activity occur.
