On a night featuring real-life heroines, many actresses went for something strong and bold on the Oscar red carpet — something metallic.

Jennifer Lawrence, Lupita Nyong'o, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek and Sandra Bullock literally shimmered in gold and silver gowns. They stood out on a carpet that starred mostly whites and neutrals.

Margot Robbie, Jane Fonda, Mary J. Blige, Danai Gurira, Emily Blunt, Elisabeth Moss and Laura Dern chose soft whites, off-whites or powder blues. There were delicate pinks worn by Mira Sorvino, Allison Williams and Saoirse Ronan.

Other actresses decided on a single strong color, including Zendaya in a chocolate brown Grecian goddess gown, Greta Gerwig in bright yellow dress and Ashley Judd all in purple. Emma Stone stood alone in a trouser look.