JAKARTA, Indonesia — A strong and shallow earthquake has hit Indonesia's easternmost Papua region.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.1 quake struck Saturday evening at a depth of just 10 kilometers (6 miles). Shallow quakes tend to do more damage than deeper ones.
Home to more than 260 million people, Indonesia has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."
