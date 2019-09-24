ISLAMABAD — A powerful 5.8-magnitude earthquake has struck Pakistan's capital Islamabad and other cities in the eastern Punjab province, scaring many people who rushed out of multistory buildings and homes.
Authorities said they were still trying to confirm whether Tuesday's quake caused any damage or casualties.
Pakistan's Meteorological Department says according to its preliminary assessment the epicenter of the 5.8-magnitude quake was located near the mountainous city of Jehlum in the Punjab province.
The tremors shook walls in Islamabad and left people standing in the streets outside.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Japan not inviting South Korea to naval review amid dispute
Japan announced Tuesday that it is not inviting South Korea to a multinational naval review it is hosting next month because their ties are badly strained over history, trade and defense.
World
Swedish owner of oil tanker held by Iran: ship has not moved
The head of the Swedish shipping firm that owns the British-flagged oil tanker held by Iran since July says Stena Impero is still in Iranian waters.
World
Thomas Cook repatriation ramps up as dispute erupts over pay
Britain's biggest repatriation effort since World War II ramped up on Tuesday as questions swirled over the pay Thomas Cook executives received in the run-up to the tour operator's collapse, which left thousands stranded globally.
World
Volkswagen bosses charged in Germany over diesel scandal
German prosecutors said Tuesday they have charged Volkswagen's current chief executive and chairman as well as its former CEO with market manipulation in connection with the diesel emissions scandal that erupted in 2015.
World
Puerto Rico braces for flooding, landslides from Karen
Forecasters said Tropical Storm Karen would unleash heavy rains across the northeastern Caribbean on Tuesday that could cause flooding and landslides in Puerto Rico and nearby islands.