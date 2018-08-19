WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A deep, undersea earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 has struck Fiji and small tsunami waves have been observed but no damage reported.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at a depth of 560 kilometers (348 miles) and was located 280 kilometers (174 miles) northeast of Fiji's Ndoi Island. No casualties are expected based on initial readings.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says small tsunami waves have been observed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Strong, deep undersea quake shakes Fiji; no damage expected
A deep, undersea earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 has struck Fiji and small tsunami waves have been observed but no damage reported.
World
The Latest: US's Pompeo sends condolences over Annan's death
The Latest on the death of former U.N. secretary-general Kofi Annan (all times local)
St. Paul
Macalester College remembers alum Kofi Annan
Annan completed his undergrad work at the St. Paul college in 1961.
World
Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at 80
Kofi Annan, one of the world's most celebrated diplomats and a charismatic symbol of the United Nations who rose through its ranks to become the first black African secretary-general, was a graduate of Macalester College.
World
Thousands stranded as floods submerge southern Indian state
Thousands of stranded people were waiting to be rescued and officials pleaded for more help from relentless monsoon floods that have partially submerged the southern Indian state of Kerala, where more than 190 have died in a little over a week.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.