ATHENS, Greece — Scientists say a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 has struck western Greece.
Athens' Geodynamics Institute reports that the tremor struck at 6:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) Saturday about 30 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of the city of Agrinio at a depth of 28 kilometers (17 miles).
No damage or injuries have been reported so far.
Greece lies in an active seismic region and earthquakes of similar magnitudes are frequent.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
UK police urge publishers not to use leaked diplomatic memos
A British police investigation into the leak of confidential diplomatic memos is raising press freedom issues, as police warned Saturday that U.K. media outlets might face a criminal inquiry if leaked documents are published.
World
EU supports Iraq-proposed conference on US-Iran tensions
The European Union supports an Iraqi proposal to hold a regional conference amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran, the group's foreign policy chief said Saturday.
World
Strong 4.7 magnitude tremor shakes western Greece
Scientists say a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 has struck western Greece.
World
Somali forces end extremist siege of Kismayo hotel; 26 dead
Islamic extremists blew up the gate of a Somali hotel with a car bomb and took over the building for more than 14 hours, leaving 26 people dead before Somali forces who besieged the hotel overnight killed the attackers. The victims included a prominent Canadian-Somali journalist.
World
Egypt opens 2 ancient pyramids for first time since 1960s
Egypt is opening two of its earliest pyramids, located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of the capital Cairo, to visitors for the first time since 1965.