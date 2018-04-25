PHILADELPHIA — Comcast, continuing to see the loss of cable subscribers during an otherwise strong first quarter, formalized its bid for Britain's Sky satellite with a $30 billion offer.
The bid Tuesday puts the Philadelphia cable company in direct conflict with Rupert Murdoch' 21st Century Fox, which wants Sky for itself.
Comcast Corp. posted earnings of $3.12 billion. Per-share earnings were 66 cents, or 62 cents adjusted for non-recurring gains, which is 3 cents better than Wall Street expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue was $22.79 billion, also edging out expectations.
As more people switch to streaming services, the company lost 96,000 cable TV customers.
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMCSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMCSA
