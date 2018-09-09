strikes 1, 2 and 3

First code violation: As Serena Williams was attempting to play herself back into the match in the second set, she was warned because her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, was allegedly making hand signals. Williams said Mouratoglou was simply giving her a thumbs up. "You owe me an apology," she said to chair umpire Carlos Ramos. "I have never cheated in my life! I have a daughter and I stand for what's right for her. I don't cheat to win. I'd rather lose."

Second code violation: Williams remained upset and later smashed her racket on the court, which resulted in a point penalty.

Third code violation: After the point penalty, Williams called Ramos a "thief." Eventually, a full game penalty was leveled against her for berating an official. What was a 4-3 set became 5-3.