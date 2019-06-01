The Need for Speed
Strikeout pct. K's per 9 inn. Avg. fastball*
Pitcher 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019
Jake Odorizzi 22.8 26.6 8.9 9.4 91.3 93.0
Jose Berrios 25.4 22.0 9.5 8.2 93.8 93.5
Kyle Gibson 21.7 25.2 8.2 9.4 93.5 93.7
Martin Perez 13.1 22.9 5.5 8.7 93.2 95.0
Taylor Rogers 28.9 29.7 9.9 11.9 94.0 95.4
Trevor May 35.0 22.9 12.8 9.0 94.4 95.5
Blake Parker 25.4 21.1 9.5 7.3 92.8 92.5
Tyler Duffey 17.8 36.1 6.8 14.4 93.4 94.3
Matt Magill 22.5 32.7 8.9 12.1 95.0 95.8
Team 21.9 23.5 8.6 8.9 92.9 93.5
(MLB rank) 16 12 16 12 24 21
Source: MLB.com* Fastball velocity measured in miles per hour
