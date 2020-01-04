President Donald Trump’s decision to strike and kill the second most powerful official in Iran turns a slow-simmering conflict with Tehran into a boiling one, and is the riskiest move made by the United States in the Middle East since the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The calculus was straightforward: Washington had to re-establish deterrence and show Iranian leadership that missiles fired at ships in the Persian Gulf and at oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, along with attacks inside Iraq that cost the life of an American contractor, would not go without response.

But while senior U.S. officials have no doubt the Iranians will respond, they don’t know how quickly, or how furiously.

For a president who repeated his determination to withdraw from the cauldron of the Middle East, the strike that killed Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who for two decades has been leader of Iran’s most fearsome and ruthless military unit, the Quds Force, means there will be no escape from the region for the rest of his presidency, whether that is one year or five. Trump has committed the United States to a conflict whose dimensions are unknowable, as Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, seeks vengeance.

“This is a massive walk up the escalation ladder,” wrote Charles Lister of the Middle East Institute. “With Soleimani dead, war is coming — that seems certain, the only questions are where, in what form and when?”

Bruce Riedel, a former CIA officer who spent his life studying the Middle East and is now at the Brookings Institution, said, “The administration is taking America into another war in the Middle East, bigger than ever.”

Yet it may not be a conventional war in any sense, since the Iranians’ advantage is all in asymmetric conflict.

Their history suggests they will not take on the United States frontally. Iranians are the masters of striking soft targets, starting in Iraq, but are hardly limited to that country. In the past few years they have honed an ability to cause low-level chaos and left no doubt that they want to be able to reach the United States.

For now, they cannot — at least in traditional ways.

But they have tried terrorism, including an abortive effort nine years ago to kill a Saudi ambassador in Washington, and late Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security was sending out reminders of Iran’s past and current efforts to attack the United States in cyberspace. So far, that has been limited to breaches on U.S. banks and scrutiny of dams and other critical infrastructure.

Complicating the management of a perilous moment is the president’s impeachment and the revival of Iran’s nuclear program.

It is only a matter of time before there are questions about whether the strike was meant to create a counternarrative, one of a conflict with a longtime adversary, while a Senate trial to determine whether to remove Trump begins. And already there are charges that the president overstepped his bounds and that the decision to kill Soleimani required congressional approval.

“The question is this,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., asked on Twitter as news of the strike spread. “As reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?”

Trump will argue that he was well within his rights and that the strike was an act of self-defense. And he will have a strong argument: Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds, if not thousands, of Americans in Iraq over the years, and doubtless was planning more.

The U.S. announcement, from Defense Secretary Mark Esper, cited the general’s plans — which were not specified — as a justification for the action. If there was real intelligence of impending strikes, then the longtime principles of pre-emption, enshrined anew in U.S. policy by President George W. Bush, would apply.

Even those critical of the president’s nuclear move said they understood why the Iranian general was such a target.

“These guys are the personification of evil,” said David Petraeus, the retired general who was an architect of the surge in Iraq. “We calculated they were responsible for at least 600 deaths” of American soldiers.

But Petraeus offered a caution.

“There will be an escalation,” he said. “I assume they have to do something. And the only question is, over time, have we created more deterrence than if we had not acted?”