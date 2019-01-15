BERLIN — Flights across Germany are facing disruption after security staff at eight airports went on strike over pay.
The ver.di union on Tuesday called on staff at airports including Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hannover and Bremen to walk off the job between 2 a.m. and 8 p.m. local time (0100 and 1900 GMT).
German news agency dpa is reporting that in Frankfurt alone 570 flights will be canceled and that up to 220,000 passengers may be affected.
Ver.di said it is still waiting for employers to increase the pay for the 23,000 security staff conducting checks and is demanding that they rise to 20 euros ($23.10) an hour.
Strikes last week across Germany resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of flights.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Hong Kong ex-leader Tsang released after serving sentence
Hong Kong's former top leader Donald Tsang was released Tuesday after serving time in prison for failing to disclose plans to rent a luxury apartment from a businessman granted a government broadcasting license during Tsang's time in office.
World
Tokyo court denies bail to Nissan's ex-chair Carlos Ghosn
The Tokyo District Court turned down a request by Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn for release on bail Tuesday, prolonging his detention by weeks and possibly months.
World
Strike by German airport security staff causes travel chaos
Flights across Germany are facing disruption after security staff at eight airports went on strike over pay.
World
Australian state to pump oxygen into rivers as fish die
An Australian state government on Tuesday announced plans to mechanically pump oxygen into lakes and rivers after hundreds of thousands of fish have died in heatwave conditions.
World
Pakistan kills 2 men linked to 2011 abduction of American
Pakistani security forces raided a militant hideout in the country's east before dawn Tuesday, killing two members of the Islamic State group linked to the 2011 al-Qaida abduction of American development worker Warren Weinstein, a senior counter-terrorism official said.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.