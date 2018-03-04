TUCSON, Ariz. — Steve Stricker lost the Cologuard Classic lead Saturday when he drove into the water on the par-5 18th in a closing double bogey.
A year after losing a chance to win the event in his PGA Tour Champions debut when his 3-wood went left into the water on the final hole, Stricker did it again Saturday.
Stricker ended up with a 3-under 70, leaving him a stroke behind Tommy Tolles with a round left on Omni Tucson National's Catalina Course. Tolles bogeyed 18 for a 70 after following Stricker into the water
Tolles had an 11-under 135 total.
Scott Dunlap, tied for the first-round lead with Tolles, was tied with Stricker at 10 under after a 71.
Rocco Mediate (65) and Doug Garwood (68) were 9 under.
Stricker finished behind Tom Lehman last year, blowing a two-shot lead on the final three holes. The 12-time PGA Tour winner tied for second two weeks in Florida in the Chubb Classic, his fifth top-three finish in seven career senior starts.
Mike Small, the University of Illinois coach playing on a sponsor exemption, followed his opening 66 with a 73 to drop into a tie for 10th at 7 under. Lehman was 3 under after a 72, and Bernhard Langer had a 77 to drop to 1 under.
