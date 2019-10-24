NEW YORK — Slime, the bedazzled stretchy sensation that has spawned social media influencers and fans of all ages, is taking up residence in New York City.
An immersive, 8,000-square-foot (743.22-sq. meter) museum dedicated to all things slime opens Friday for a nearly six-month celebration before hitting the road to other locales.
The so-called Sloomoo Institute has a sticky lake walk and a DIY bar. There's also the opportunity to don a poncho and get doused in slime for an extra $30 added to the $38 ticket price.
The institute's founders say the idea is simple, to spread joy and slime's powers of rejuvenation and relaxation. Skeptical? There's a nook with an EEG machine to show your brain on slime.
