MEXICO CITY — A strengthening Tropical Storm Erick is moving westward across the eastern Pacific and is expected to become a hurricane Monday as it follows a path likely to take it just south of the Hawaiian Islands at week's end.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm was about 1,560 miles (2,515 kilometers) east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii, late Sunday afternoon. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) and was moving toward the west at 16 mph (26 kph).
The center said Erick could grow into a major hurricane Tuesday but is expected to begin losing strength Wednesday and gradually weaken into a tropical storm before nearing Hawaii.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Parched manufacturing city in India brings in water by rail
Amid the green Yelagiri hills of southern India, the train inches along the tracks, carrying what has become precious cargo: drinking water bound for Chennai, India's parched Motor City.
World
Official: Attack at Afghan VP candidate's office kill 20
An Afghan official says at least 20 people were killed during a complex attack Sunday against the office of the president's running mate.
World
Strengthening Tropical Storm Erick on path toward Hawaii
A strengthening Tropical Storm Erick is moving westward across the eastern Pacific and is expected to become a hurricane Monday as it follows a path likely to take it just south of the Hawaiian Islands at week's end.
World
Mexico crowns transgender beauty queen in bid for acceptance
The contestants in the beauty pageant sashayed in red bathing suits, paraded across the stage in evening gowns with plunging necklines and answered questions about climate change and human rights.
World
Venezuela migrants propel billion-dollar delivery app
It's six in the morning and Samuel Romero is already pulling his bicycle out of a small garage.