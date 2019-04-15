– The Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in a curious case in which no one dared say the word at the heart of the dispute, which was the brand name of a line of clothing that had been denied federal trademark protection.

Malcolm Stewart, a lawyer for the federal government, had come prepared with an elaborate circumlocution, calling the word "the equivalent of the past participle form of the paradigmatic profane word in our culture."

Erik Brunetti, the owner of the clothing line, has sometimes said that its name, FUCT, stood for "Friends U Can't Trust." But the justices seemed persuaded that the term amounted to a vulgarity.

"C'mon," Justice Samuel Alito told Brunetti's lawyer, John Sommer. "Be serious. We know what he's trying to say."

Alito added that the First Amendment's ordinary skepticism of laws that make distinctions based on speakers' viewpoints may not apply to the word.

"Like, 99 percent of the time or 95 percent of the time," he said, "it's not used to express what the word literally means. It's just used to say, 'I'm mad, I want to get attention.' It's like shouting."

An official at the Patent and Trademark Office denied Brunetti's application for federal protection for the term under a 1905 federal law that allows the office to refuse to register trademarks that are "immoral, deceptive or scandalous."

The justices seemed equally troubled by the law, which several said was both vague and inconsistently applied, and by the consequences of ruling in Brunetti's favor, which some said would encourage the use of swear words and the most charged racial epithets.

The case, Iancu vs. Brunetti, was further complicated by a 2017 decision from the court that unanimously struck down a neighboring clause in the same part of the trademark law. That clause denied federal trademark protection to terms that disparage people, living or dead, along with "institutions, beliefs or national symbols."

In the 2017 case, Matal vs. Tam, the court ruled that an Asian-American dance-rock band called the Slants was entitled to federal trademark registration.

The justices seemed to find the provision at issue in Monday's case more challenging. Stewart said the government would enforce the challenged provision narrowly in light of the 2017 decision, focusing on terms that are shocking or offensive based on the mode of their expression rather than on the ideas they convey.