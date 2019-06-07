THE Traveler: Ken Evans of Maple Grove.

The scene: A spring-fed stream runs past Alley Mill, centerpiece of the historic site of Alley Spring, Mo., a small community near Eminence, Mo. The mill, which replaced an earlier structure and dates to 1893, is part of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways.

The Destination: "In the late 19th century, Alley featured a post office, general store, blacksmith shop and schoolhouse. The mill was located here because of the large spring, which turned a mill wheel to make flour out of locally grown wheat," Evans wrote in an e-mail. He also noted that the spring is part of a large system of caves and springs spread across southeast Missouri. "If you enjoy the outdoors, hills, streams, hiking trails and fishing, this is a great destination," he wrote.

Getting the shot: Evans shot the mill from several different angles — some close to the mill and others downstream — using a Nikon D750 outfitted with a 14-24mm wide-angle lens. For this photograph, he placed the camera on a footbridge rail downstream from the mill pond. This allowed him to stabilize the camera and capture the water flowing past (he slowed the shutter speed to enhance the visual impact). "I liked the way the water danced around tree limbs, and vibrant colors of the red mill, green foliage, and the white, gurgling water," he wrote.

Share your photos: To submit your travel photo for consideration to Viewfinders, share it on Instagram tagged with #STtravel, or e-mail a jpeg to viewfinders@startribune.com.