MILWAUKEE _ Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.07.

The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue of $116.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.3 million, or $3.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $439.2 million.

Strattec Security shares have decreased 25 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.72, a fall of 5 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRT