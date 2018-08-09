MILWAUKEE _ Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.07.
The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue of $116.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $12.3 million, or $3.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $439.2 million.
Strattec Security shares have decreased 25 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.72, a fall of 5 percent in the last 12 months.
