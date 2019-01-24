MILWAUKEE _ Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $22.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of $5.96. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 71 cents per share.
The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue of $112.9 million in the period.
Strattec Security shares have increased 28 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $36.75, a drop of 17 percent in the last 12 months.
