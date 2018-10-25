MILWAUKEE _ Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.5 million.
The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 93 cents per share.
The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue of $117.2 million in the period.
Strattec Security shares have declined 27 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $31.78, a decrease of 28 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation The instant, inevitable cries of 'false flag' after bomb threats targeting Clintons, Obamas and CNN
More from Star Tribune
Nation The instant, inevitable cries of 'false flag' after bomb threats targeting Clintons, Obamas and CNN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Embattled Ellison launches counterattack on GOP opponent
Days after a poll showed Keith Ellison trailing in the attorney general's race, the Democrat has gone on the offensive against Republican Doug Wardlow.
National
Schimel disputes ad claiming he was soft on child molesters
Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel's campaign pushed back Thursday against a Democratic ad portraying him as soft on child molesters, saying the spot is full of lies.
Local
Infant's death from head injury in Duluth home ruled a homicide; no arrests
The 5-week-old was brought to a Minneapolis hospital and died there.
West Metro
Mark Haase presenting strong challenge to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman
Freeman said the last few years have been the most difficult of his tenure, but that he still loves the work. Haase believes it's time for a change.
National
FBI: Former Paul Ryan foe tried to buy radioactive substance
A prominent Wisconsin protester who twice unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for House Speaker Paul Ryan's seat has been charged with trying to buy a lethal dose of a radioactive substance online.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.