MILWAUKEE _ Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.5 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 93 cents per share.

The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue of $117.2 million in the period.

Strattec Security shares have declined 27 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $31.78, a decrease of 28 percent in the last 12 months.

