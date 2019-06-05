WASHINGTON — Stephen Strasburg earned his 100th career victory, Anthony Rendon homered and drove in five runs and the Washington Nationals rallied past the Chicago White Sox 9-5 on Tuesday.

Strasburg (6-3 gave up four runs in a 39-pitch first inning and spotted Chicago a 5-0 lead. He completed five innings and gave Washington's offense time to solve former teammate and White Sox starter Reynaldo López.

Rendon belted a two-run double in the third, then smacked a three-run homer in the fifth to chase López (3-6) and give the Nationals a 6-5 lead.

Reliever Josh Osich surrendered back-to-back doubles before Victor Robles belted a two-run homer to make it 9-5. Washington's six runs in the fifth were its most in any inning this season.

Sean Doolittle recorded the final two outs for his 13th save in 15 opportunities.

Howie Kendrick homered for the Nationals, who have won eight of their last 10. Yoan Moncada hit Chicago's lone homer, a solo shot in the second.

Strasburg struck out six as he improved to 100-55, becoming the first National to reach the 100-win plateau since the franchise moved from Montreal. The right-hander earned a victory while allowing more than four runs for the first time in his career.

GIANTS 9, METS 3, 10 INNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Bochy joined John McGraw as the only Giants managers to win 1,000 regular-season games when San Francisco beat New York behind Stephen Vogt's tiebreaking, two-run double in the 10th inning.

On a night that began as a rematch between the Giants' Madison Bumgarner and Noah Syndergaard of their duel in the 2016 NL wild-card game, New York rallied from a 2-0 deficit to take a sixth-inning lead only for its bullpen to falter again.

Bochy has 1,003 losses in San Francisco and is 1,951-1,978 during a 25-year career as a major league manager that started with a dozen years in San Diego.

McGraw led the New York Giants to 2,583 wins from 1902-32.

Appearing for the fifth time in an eight-day span, Robert Gsellman (1-1) gave up a single to pinch-hitter Tyler Austin leading off the 10th, walked Brandon Belt and bounced a wild pitch. Vogt lined a changeup over leaping Michael Conforto and off the right-field fence.

Mark Melancon (2-0) pitched a perfect ninth.

Wilson Ramos hit a solo homer and rookie Pete Alonso hit a two-run drive for the Mets.

BLUE JAYS 4, YANKEES 3

TORONTO (AP) — Freddy Galvis hit a two-run home run, Randal Grichuk added a solo shot and Toronto held off New York to end a season-worst six-game slide.

Toronto closer Ken Giles struck out Gleyber Torres with two on in the ninth to wrap his 11th save, and Eric Sogard had three hits as the Blue Jays won for the first time since beating San Diego on May 26. Toronto went winless on a six-game trip to Tampa Bay and Colorado.

Clint Frazier and Aaron Hicks homered for the AL East-leading Yankees, who lost consecutive games for the first time in more than a month. New York's last back-to-back defeats came April 30 and May 1 at Arizona. The Yankees lost 8-5 to Boston on Sunday.

Masahiro Tanaka (3-5) lost his second straight start, allowing four runs and six hits in six innings.

Daniel Hudson (4-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings and Giles got the final four outs.

TIGERS 9, RAYS 6

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera had a grand slam among his three hits as Detroit snapped a 10-game home losing streak with a victory over Tampa Bay.

Cabrera, who had five RBIs, was back in the lineup after missing two games with chronic knee pain.

Detroit last won at home on May 8, and went 0-9 on a homestand from May 13-23.

Willy Adames hit a grand slam for the Rays.

Blake Snell (3-5) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. The six earned runs were one short of his career high, set on May 1 against the Kansas City Royals.

Ryan Carpenter (1-2) picked up his second career win, giving up two runs on seven hits in seven innings. Shane Greene pitched the ninth for his 19th save in 20 tries.

INDIANS 5, TWINS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit two of Cleveland's four home runs in a victory over Minnesota.

Lindor hit a solo home run in the third and broke a 1-all tie with a two-run homer in the fifth. Roberto Perez and Jake Bauers added back-to-back homers in the seventh.

Minnesota came into the game with best record in baseball and holds a 10 ½-game lead over Cleveland in AL Central.

Shane Bieber (5-2) gave up solo homers to Marwin Gonzalez in the second and Eddie Rosario in the sixth. He allowed two runs and struck out seven in seven-plus innings.

Rookie left-hander Devin Smeltzer (0-1) gave up all four homers in his second major league start. Smeltzer allowed five runs in 6 1/3 innings.

BRAVES 12, PIRATES 5

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Austin Riley and Josh Donaldson hit three-run home runs in consecutive innings, and Atlanta rallied past Pittsburgh.

Freddie Freeman added a two-run homer, his 15th, in a three-run ninth inning that sealed the Braves third straight win.

Riley sent a slider from Kyle Crick (2-2) over the wall in right field for his ninth home run of the season in the seventh, turning a 5-3 deficit into a one-run lead. Donaldson pushed the lead to 9-5 in the eighth with a 439-foot shot to left-center field for his eighth.

Dan Winkler (2-1) had one strikeout in a scoreless sixth inning to get the win. Braves starter Max Fried gave up a season-high five runs and nine hits in four innings.

Melky Cabrera had two hits, including a two-run homer, and three RBI, batting cleanup for Pittsburgh in place of Josh Bell.

Steven Brault allowed two runs and five hits in four innings.

MARLINS 16, BREWERS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Cooper had two hits and scored twice during Miami's franchise-record, 11-run fifth inning in a rout of Milwaukee.

Cooper matched a career high with four hits and scored four times, leading the way as last-place Miami rolled to its 12th win in 17 games. Cooper, Starlin Castro and Brian Anderson homered, and rookie Harold Ramirez continued his hot start with two hits and two RBIs.

Every player in Miami's starting lineup had at least one hit, scored at least once and drove in at least one run. Even pitcher Pablo López got into the act, hitting an RBI double in the fifth that drew a hearty round of boos from the Miller Park crowd of 25,364.

Milwaukee had won five of seven. But it was shut down by López (4-5) and three relievers, finishing with six hits in its worst loss of the season.

It was already 4-0 when Chase Anderson (3-1) was pulled after four ineffective innings.

CUBS 6, ROCKIES 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Schwarber and Javier Báez homered, Kyle Hendricks was solid through seven innings and the Chicago ended Colorado's season-high eight-game winning streak.

Carlos González had two RBIs — on a double and sacrifice fly — as he started in right field for a second straight game.

Hendricks (6-4) allowed three runs and six hits while striking out 10 — including five in a row over the second and third innings.

Steve Cishek followed with a perfect eighth. Pedro Strop pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save in seven chances.

Daniel Murphy hit a solo shot and drove in another run with a single. Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a single and Tony Wolters had an RBI, but the Rockies came up short in a rematch of last year's NL Wild Card game.

Colorado's Jeff Hoffman (1-2) gave up five runs and six hits through six innings in this third start since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on May 24.

RED SOX 8, ROYALS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eduardo Núñez belted a pinch-hit, three-run homer to break open a close game in the eighth inning, and Boston went on to beat Kansas City.

Rafael Devers also drove in a pair of runs for the Red Sox.

Eduardo Rodríguez (6-3) was stingy over 5 2/3 innings, allowing just six hits while striking out seven. His only mistake came in the second, when Cheslor Cuthbert hit a two-run shot to left.

Glenn Sparkman matched Rodríguez most of the way, but he left a runner on base when he was lifted with one out in the sixth. Scott Barlow (1-2) promptly gave up the lead with a miserable relief outing, and Núñez's homer off Jake Diekman in the eighth inning was merely the finishing touch.

ORIOLES 12, RANGERS 11

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Pedro Severino hit a career-high three home runs and thwarted Texas' ninth-inning rally with a wild defensive play, lifting Baltimore.

Texas scored six runs in the ninth and had the tying run on base with one out when Mychal Givens replaced Richard Bleier on the mound. Givens struck out Delino DeShields and Elvis Andrus, but strike three to Andrus was a wild pitch that went to the backstop. Severino scrambled to retrieve the ball, then delivered a perfect throw to first baseman Chris Davis a step ahead of Andrus for the final out.

Dwight Smith Jr. had a career-high six RBIs for Baltimore. Dylan Bundy (3-6) earned his first win since May 17, allowing three runs and six hits in five-plus innings. Givens earned his fifth save.

Drew Smyly (1-4) gave up seven runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings as Texas ended a three-game winning streak.

Keon Broxton hit his third home run in nine games with the Orioles and has hits in six games.

Shin-Soo Choo led off Texas' first with his 200th career home run.