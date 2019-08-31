BOSTON — Several dozen marchers and about as many counter-demonstrators have gathered in Boston for a "straight pride" parade.
A group called Super Happy Fun America announced the parade as Boston celebrated LGBTQ Pride Month earlier this summer.
The organizers say they believe straight people are an oppressed majority.
The parade, slated to start noon Saturday at Copley Plaza, was to travel through major downtown streets before ending with a rally at City Hall Plaza.
Police are deployed along the parade route and are using metal detectors and conducting bag checks.
Among the scheduled speakers is a leader of the Proud Boys, which the Anti-Defamation League describes as an "extremist conservative group."
