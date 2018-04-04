WASHINGTON — An attorney for an adult-film actress alleging an affair with President Donald Trump is asking the Treasury Department to release information it may have about a payment she received from the president's personal lawyer.
Stormy Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, sent the letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday. He cites a Wall Street Journal report that said the bank used by Trump's lawyer raised concerns with the Treasury about the $130,000 payment.
Avenatti asked the department to make the information public. The payment came as part of a nondisclosure deal days before the 2016 presidential election.
Daniels is seeking to invalidate the agreement, which she says is related to a 2006 tryst with Trump. The White House says Trump denies an affair.
The Treasury Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.