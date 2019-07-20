Severe thunderstorms have led to the cancellation of Saturday’s 36th annual Rondo Days parade in St. Paul, organizers said Saturday morning.
Heavy rain and lightning made conditions unsafe for participants.
The yearly event celebrates the Rondo neighborhood, a predominantly black community that was largely bulldozed for construction of Interstate 94 in the late 1960s.
St. Paul
