BERLIN — A series of summer storms that uprooted trees and blew over power lines has disrupted rail and road travel across parts of southern and central Germany.
Rail operator Deutsche Bahn on Monday listed delays for more than a dozen intercity connections, including to neighboring Switzerland and France.
Frankfurt Airport reported that 41 flights were canceled late Sunday and eight arrivals were diverted because of severe weather.
Authorities said several people were injured after strong gusts blew debris off buildings in the central city of Offenbach.
