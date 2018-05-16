NEW YORK — An 11-year-old New York girl was killed when a tree toppled onto the car she was in as a line of strong storms moved through the area.

Police in Newburg say the girl and her mother had arrived home and were unloading the car when wind knocked the tree onto the vehicle.

The girl was pulled from the car and taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The mother suffered minor injuries.

States of emergencies were declared in Putnam, Dutchess, Orange and Sullivan counties, which were hit by strong winds and marble-sized hail.

Possible tornadoes were sighted and more 130,000 customers lost power late Tuesday.

In New York City, thousands of commuters were stranded in Grand Central Terminal after rail lines were temporarily suspended due to downed trees.