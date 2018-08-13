MINNEAPOLIS — Natasha Howard scored 21 points, Breanna Stewart had 17 points and a season-high 17 rebounds and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 81-72 on Sunday night.
Seattle maintained its two-game lead over second-place Atlanta and reduced its magic number for the top seed in the playoffs to one. Seattle and Atlanta each have two games remaining.
Stewart scored eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, during an 11-0 run that gave the Storm (24-8) a 73-58 lead with 4:54 left.
Jewell Loyd added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Storm, who never trailed.
Sylvia Fowles had 28 points and 13 rebounds for the Lynx (17-14). They tied it twice in the first quarter and kept the deficit within single digits most of the way. Minnesota closed to 62-58 early in the fourth quarter before the Storm pulled away for good.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.