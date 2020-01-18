CHICAGO — The Chicago State men's basketball game against Cal State-Bakersfield scheduled for Saturday at 12:05 pm has been moved to Sunday (Jan. 19) at 12:05 p.m. (CST) because of inclement weather in the Chicago area.
Go to GoCSUCougars.com for further information regarding weather updates and changes to the schedule.
