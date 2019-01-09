DAHR EL-BAYDAR, Lebanon — A storm packing snow and rain that has battered Lebanon for five days has left an 8-year-old Syrian girl dead, flooded neighborhoods and paralyzed major mountain roads.
Residents in some Beirut neighborhoods awoke Wednesday to find their cars immersed with water as rivers overflowed, inundating streets with muddy water.
In the northern town of Minyeh, the body of an 8-year Syrian girl who had been missing since Tuesday afternoon after she fell into a river was found the next morning in a nearby orchard.
In the village of Dahr el-Baydar, several bulldozers were working on opening the highway that links Beirut with the Syrian capital Damascus what was covered with about one-meter (yard) of snow.
