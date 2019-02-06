FARGO, N.D. — Residents in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota are bracing for a winter storm that could bring a foot of snow and wind chills as low as minus 40 (negative 40 Celsius).

The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a winter storm warning through 6 p.m. Thursday for portions of eastern North Dakota and northwestern and north central Minnesota. The weather service says the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota metropolitan area could be hit with a narrow band of snow of up to 12 inches.

Forecasters say the warning may be extended to the south shore of Lake Superior in northeastern Minnesota.

Officials say blowing and drifting snow could make travel hazardous or impossible. Wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.