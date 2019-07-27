– In an instant Friday, the most exciting Tour de France in decades became truly bizarre and got a new leader — Egan Bernal of Colombia — who looks all but certain to hold the yellow jersey to Paris on Sunday.

A violent hailstorm threw cycling’s greatest race into chaos, forcing organizers to cut short a stage in the high Alps because riders were speeding, unbeknown to them, toward a road that had suddenly become covered with ice and giant puddles and cut in half by a rockslide.

Concerned for riders’ safety on mountain roads that can be dangerous at the best of times, race organizers made the extremely rare decision that the stage couldn’t continue.

Riders’ placings were based on their time at the top of the mountain pass most had just completed.

Bernal flew away from Julian Alaphilippe on the climb and reached the top 2 minutes, 10 seconds ahead of the Frenchman, who had held the race lead for a total of 14 days.

Bernal is the new leader but also the very likely winner. Stage 20 on Saturday will also be shortened, to 37 miles, unlikely long enough for Bernal to crack.

Having powered up the climb, Bernal was speeding down hairpins on the other side, with Alaphilippe hot on his trail, hoping to save his race lead, when they received the order to stop racing.

“I don’t really know what happened. I was speeding, attacking, and everything was going well and then they told me to stop. I didn’t want to stop,” Bernal said through a translator on French television. “When they told me that I was the race leader and I had the yellow jersey, I couldn’t believe it and I still can’t believe it.”

Organizers scrambled to deal with the disarray, and riders clambered off their bikes, not immediately sure what was going on. There was no winner of Stage 19, because no one reached the finish.

“This Tour is crazy,” race director Christian Prudhomme said. “We would never have imagined a day like this.”