MILWAUKEE — Another storm system heading toward Wisconsin could drop as much as 7 inches of snow.
National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Marquardt tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the highest snow totals are expected across southern Wisconsin.
The metro Milwaukee area could get up to 5 inches of heavy, wet snow starting around the lunch hour Tuesday and continuing through the Wednesday morning commute. Milwaukee got more than 5 inches of snow Friday and Saturday. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says a 59-year-old man and a 91-year-old man died Sunday after collapsing while shoveling snow.
The Madison area could get up to 7 inches of snow through Tuesday night.
