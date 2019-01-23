MILWAUKEE — A major snowstorm that's expected to deliver as much as 10 inches of snow in Wisconsin is closing dozens of schools and causing delays for morning commuters.

Steady snow fell overnight Tuesday with the brunt of the storm arriving Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning until noon for parts of central, northeast and most of southern Wisconsin.

School administrators in southern and eastern Wisconsin canceled classes, including those in the districts of Dodgeland, Fort Atkinson, East Troy, Fond du Lac and Waupun.

Forecasters expect Madison and Milwaukee will get 5 to 9 inches of snow by the time the storm relents. Fond du Lac, West Bend and Sheboygan could get 6 to 10 inches, while residents in the Fox Valley can expect 4 to 7 inches.