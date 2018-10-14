LONDON — Storm Callum is weakening after its gusty winds and strong rains killed two people and caused damages in some parts of Britain.
Officials say one man died Saturday after a landslide in western Wales while another was swept away by rough seas in Brighton on the southern coast of England.
At the height of the storm on Friday and Saturday, winds were over 70 mph (113 kph). Some rivers overflowed, flooding homes and leading to a cut in power supplies. Wales was the hardest hit region and officials warned people to stay away from flooded areas.
Forecasters said there would still be some rain Sunday but that the areas heaviest hit by the storm should brighten throughout the day.
