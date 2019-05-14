Legislators and gun safety advocates often focus on how guns are purchased. But many lives could be saved, especially among children, if they looked more at how they are stored.

In the past decade, guns killed more than 14,000 U.S. children. More than a third — were classified as suicides, and around 6% as accidents. Many more children were injured.

How guns are stored matters. A study published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics found that even a modest increase in owners who lock up their guns would pay off in an outsize drop in gun deaths.

Dr. Michael Monuteaux, an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and a study author, said: “We need to communicate to parents that storing guns in a way that makes them inaccessible to children can reduce the number of children who die year after year.”

In 2010, researchers examined who owned the firearms used in youth suicides. In cases where this could be determined, three-quarters of the time the owner was a parent, and for a further 7% it was some other relative.

In a 2005 study in JAMA, researchers found that keeping guns locked and unloaded, and keeping ammunition locked and separate from guns, were significantly associated with lower levels of suicides and accidents among adolescents in gun-owning households. This held true for both handguns and long guns.

Critics of gun-storage laws say homeowners need to be able to act quickly if a criminal tries to enter a home.