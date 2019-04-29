– The rabbi was celebrating the last day of Passover with his congregants at Chabad of Poway when a gunman in a green army-style vest, armed with a semi-automatic weapon, burst in and began shooting.

Voices screeched, "Hide yourself! Shooting! Shooting!" Congregants dropped to the floor. One man threw his body over his 2½-year-old grandson; another was wounded ushering children to safety.

A 60-year-old woman was killed when she jumped in front of the rabbi, whose hands were pierced by gunfire. An 8-year-old girl was hit with shrapnel in the face and leg.

The attack was described by some of the 100 worshipers who were inside the synagogue celebrating one of the most sacred holidays in Judaism. As police across the state boosted patrols around synagogues, the small city of Poway's tightknit Jewish community was reeling.

"Why? The question is, why?" said Minoo Anvari, whose husband was inside the synagogue during the attack. "People are praying."

Authorities arrested the suspected shooter, John T. Earnest, who they believe was motivated by hate and, a month ago, may have tried to burn down an Escondido, Calif., mosque. Investigators were checking the authenticity of an ­anti-Semitic screed the 19-year-old Rancho Peñasquitos resident allegedly posted online before the 11:20 a.m. local time shooting.

Planned attack

Earnest, who is white, reportedly wrote in the letter that he was willing to sacrifice his future "for the sake of my people." He also talked about planning the attack, noting that he drew inspiration from gunmen who killed scores of people at a Pittsburgh synagogue and two New Zealand mosques.

"How long did it take you to plan the attack? Four weeks. Four weeks ago, I decided I was doing this. Four weeks later, I did it," he wrote, describing himself as a nursing student who plays the piano.

The violence came exactly six months after a gunman killed 11 people and wounded seven others during Saturday morning Shabbat services at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, and it underscores concerns about rising incidents of anti-Jewish hate.

Founded in 1986 by Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, Chabad of Poway is affiliated with Lubavitch, a branch within Orthodox Judaism's Hasidic movement. It bills itself as a place where "traditional Jewish values are brought to life in a joyous, non-judgmental atmosphere."

Like many synagogues around the country, Chabad of Poway responded to earlier mass shootings by increasing its security through grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security — $81,000 in 2006 and $75,000 in 2010.

"One message from all of us in our congregation is that we are standing together. We are getting stronger," said Anvari, the synagogue member. "Never again. You can't break us. We are strong."

A heroic act

Friends identified the woman killed as Lori Kaye, 60, of Poway. Some gathered at her home to grieve Saturday afternoon as stories emerged about her heroic act inside the synagogue.

The two others who were injured were Noya Dahan, 8, who was hit with shrapnel in the face and leg, and Almong Peretz, 34, who was shot in the leg as he scooped up children in an adjacent playroom and ushered them to safety.

Hours after the three wounded were released from hospitals, Goldstein described the ordeal at a news conference Sunday outside his synagogue north of San Diego.

Goldstein, with his hands in casts and his arm in a sling, said the gunman was wearing sunglasses and was standing in front of him with a rifle.

"I couldn't see his eyes. I couldn't see his soul," said Goldstein, who raised his hands to protect himself and lost one of his fingers in the shooting. And then, Goldstein said, "miraculously the gun jammed."

Goldstein described Kaye as a "pioneering, founding member" of the congregation and said he was "heartbroken" by her death.

"Lori took the bullet for all of us," the rabbi said. "She didn't deserve to die."

He said that Kaye's physician husband was called to tend to a wounded worshiper and fainted when he realized it was his wife.

In the minutes after the gunman fled the scene, the wounded rabbi wrapped his bloodied hand in a prayer shawl, stood on a chair and addressed the panicked congregation, vowing to stay strong in the face of the deadly attack targeting his community.

"We are a Jewish nation that will stand tall. We will not let anyone take us down. Terrorism like this will not take us down," Goldstein recalled telling his congregants.

When the gunfire erupted, another worshiper, Shimon Abitbul, said he immediately placed his 2½-year-old grandson on the floor and waited for a break in the shooting to grab the boy and sprint away. Then Abitbul ran back to the shooting scene to try to help a woman he described as having a hole in her chest and who later died, he said Sunday, tears streaming down his face.

Visiting from Israel

Abitbul, who was visiting from Israel and staying with his daughter and her family in Southern California, said he was still coming to grips with the carnage.

"All of us are human beings," he said. "It doesn't matter if you are Jews or Christians or Muslims."

Later Saturday, hundreds of people filled the pews at Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church for an interfaith service and candlelight vigil.

Everyone joined hands and swayed as Lori Frank, cantor of Temple Adat Shalom in Poway, led a Hebrew prayer for peace, "Oseh Shalom."

Outside, as daylight faded, the mourners stood in a circle holding candles, singing "We Shall Overcome."

Tiara Miller, 19, who is Muslim and a member of the Islamic Center of San Diego, came to the vigil with her parents and two younger brothers. She said the bloodshed at the synagogue "felt like a personal attack on me — like attacking my sibling."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.