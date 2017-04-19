A 40-foot, seven-tier treehouse that long was nestled amid the branches of a St. Louis Park maple tree is now just a pile of wood that’s for sale.

The treehouse’s demise began in 2014 when an April snowstorm took down a large limb. With the damage done, treehouse owner Mark Tucker said he no longer could maintain it to meet the city’s regulations and St. Louis Park officials had ordered it be taken down.

“We now essentially have a small lumberyard in our yard,” Tucker said in his wood-for-sale post on Craigslist. “ALL NICE TREATED LUMBER HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THE TREE WITH ALL NAILS REMOVED and LUMBER STACKED NEATLY ON THE GROUND FOR YOUR PICKUP,” the post states.

Tucker suggests the treated lumber could be used by someone else who wants to build a treehouse. Or, maybe someone would like the wood for a deck, an outdoor shed or anything else the imagination can come up with, he suggested in his ad. Along with some 2x4s, 2x6s and 2x8s, Tucker also is selling several wood staircases and ladders that were used to navigate the treehouse’s many levels. His also is selling finished tongue-and-groove cedar from the treehouse’s interior.

And for those in search of a little treehouse memorabilia, Tucker will provide autographed souvenir treehouse photos and lumber scraps in return for a small donation. “WARM YOUR MEMORIES WITH WOOD THAT REPRESENTS A PIECE OF LOCAL HISTORY,” Tucker states in his post.

Tucker declined to be interviewed Wednesday. But in his ad, he notes that it was the “nice folks” at City Hall who ordered him to take down his beloved treehouse.

City officials and Tucker eventually reached a mutual agreement, said Jacqueline Larson, a spokeswoman for St. Louis Park. “The wood was rotting and the tree was growing,” she said.

Tucker and city officials have tangled over the treehouse since he began building it in 1986 for his five children. A legal battle over zoning codes and safety codes eventually evolved into a national story. A Hennepin County judge later decided Tucker could continue building the treehouse as long as he followed safety regulations, had regular assessments of the tree’s health and installed safety cages or nets.

But time and weather took its toll on the treehouse. After the April 2014 snowstorm, Tucker said he could no longer keep it up to code and “nobody uses the darn thing.”

Piece by piece, the treehouse has come down.

“ALL OF THE REMNANTS OF THIS GREAT ST. LOUIS PARK Iconic Landmark will soon be GONE FOREVER!” Tucker said in his ad.