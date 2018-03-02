ATHENS, Greece — Greece's Public Order Ministry says it is adding 200 police officers to patrol Athens as anarchist groups continue a campaign of attacks in support of a jailed bombing suspect accused of wounding former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos.

The 70-year-old Papademos was seriously injured last year when he opened a parcel bomb in his car.

A 29-year-old man accused of mailing the parcel is on a hunger and thirst strike to protest his transfer from an Athens prison to a prison in a town in central Greece. The suspect has been hospitalized

More than a dozen youths carrying hammers and iron bars attacked shops in central Athens on Friday, damaging several storefronts. It's the second such attack on a commercial street this week. No one was injured in either incident.