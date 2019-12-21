WASHINGTON — Elijah Olaniyi and Makale Foreman scored 21 points apiece as Stony Brook edged past American 77-74 on Saturday.
Andrew Garcia had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Stony Brook (8-6), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Mouhamadou Gueye added three blocks.
Jacob Boonyasith had 17 points for the Eagles (4-6). Mark Gasperini added 17 points. Stacy Beckton Jr. had 15 points.
Stony Brook faces Norfolk State at home next Sunday. American matches up against Georgetown on the road next Saturday.
