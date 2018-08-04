The oldest stone tools outside Africa have been discovered in western China, scientists reported Wednesday. Made by ancient members of the human lineage, called hominins, the chipped rocks are estimated to be as much as 2.1 million years old.

The find may add a new chapter to the story of hominin evolution, suggesting that some of these species left Africa far earlier than once believed and managed to travel over 8,000 miles east of their evolutionary birthplace.

The age of the Chinese tools suggests that the hominins who made them were neither tall nor big brained. Instead, they may have been small bipedal apes.

“The implications of all this are large,” said Michael Petraglia, a paleoanthropologist at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History. “We must re-evaluate our understanding of human prehistory in Eurasia.”

The human lineage arose in Africa, but scientists have known for many years that Asia has a long human history.

In 1891, Dutch explorer Eugene Dubois discovered a humanlike skull in Indonesia that turned out to be about half a million years old. Paleoanthropologists later named the skull Homo erectus, a species subsequently found at other sites across Asia; some specimens were as old as 1.6 million years.

Scientists believe stone tools such as this one could have belonged to our evolutionary forerunners that lived 2.1 million years ago.

In Africa, paleoanthropologists were discovering an even longer fossil record of hominins. The oldest yet found date back more than 6 million years.

Many paleoanthropologists came to assume that Homo erectus — who had brains about two-thirds as large as humans’ — were the first migrants to leave Africa. But this picture grew blurry in the 1990s, as older hominin bones were discovered in other parts of Asia.

In 2001, geologist Zhaoyu Zhu and his colleagues took a fresh look at a fossil site called Lantian. They determined that the skull found there decades ago was much older that thought: 1.63 million years.

The team also found more than 100 stone tools embedded in 17 geologic layers of the gully.

The oldest tools were sandwiched between rocks that formed between two flips of the magnetic field: 2.14 million and 1.85 million years ago. Archaeologist Robin Dennell, one of the study’s authors, estimated that the tools are about 2.12 million years old. That would make the tools the oldest evidence of hominins found outside Africa.

And that makes it unlikely that the first hominins out of Africa were Homo erectus. Instead, Dennell speculated, a much earlier branch of the human tree ventured forth.

The trigger for that migration? Maybe it was figuring out how to make sharp stone tools. “Suddenly you had a primate that could obtain meat from a carcass, and it opened up a new world for them,” he said. “That simple technology was enough to get them out of Africa and right across Asia.”