OTTAWA, Ontario — Mark Stone scored his second goal of the game 2:30 into overtime and the Ottawa Senators rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Saturday night.

Stone's one-timer from the face-off circle beat Carey Price for the winner.

Stone had a goal and an assist in regulation, while Mikkel Boedker and Matt Duchene also scored for the Senators. Craig Anderson made 24 saves in the win.

The Canadiens got first-period goals from Paul Byron, Max Domi and Phillip Danault. Price made 30 saves.

Price stopped Chris Tierney on a breakaway in overtime, while Ryan Dzingel had another opportunity to give the Senators the win moments earlier, but the puck rolled off his stick while he had an empty net to shoot at.

The Canadiens led 3-1 entering the second period, but the Senators scored twice, including once on the power play to tie it at 3-3 heading into the third.

Boedker scored his second of the season, scoring over Price's shoulder from the goal line at 9:41, cutting the Canadiens' lead to 3-2.

A little more than two minutes later, Duchene scored his first of the season. He completed a three-way passing play and beat Price with a quick shot while the Senators were on the power play.

In the opening period the Canadiens build a 2-0 lead barely four minutes in.

Domi got his second of the season on the power play at 3:40, and Danault scored at 4:05.

Stone got one back for the Senators at 7:14, taking advantage of a turnover deep in the Montreal end.

The Canadiens restored the two-goal cushion before the end of the period as Byron scored his fourth of the season at 16:07.

NOTES: Nick Paul and Mac McCormack were scratches for the Senators, while Nikita Scherbak, Victor Mete and Charles Hudon were scratches for the Canadiens. ... Matt Duchene scored his first goal of the season in his seventh game, ending the longest scoring drought of his career to start the season.

UP NEXT

Ottawa: Host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Montreal: Host Calgary Flames on Tuesday.