BERLIN — Police are investigating why a man drove a stolen truck into a line of cars in a western German town, leaving nine people slightly injured.
The truck drove into a line of eight cars in Limburg late Monday afternoon, pushing the vehicles into each other. Police said seven people were taken to hospitals and the driver also was slightly injured. He was detained.
The truck was towed away on Tuesday morning and was being examined by police. They said that the driver apparently commandeered the truck shortly before the crash, but it wasn't immediately clear whether the crash was accidental or deliberate.
