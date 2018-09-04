A pair of the famed ruby slippers worn by Grand Rapids, Minn., native Judy Garland in the movie classic, “The Wizard of Oz” will soon be back home.

The FBI announced Tuesday that the iconic red shoes stolen in 2005 when thieves broke into the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minn., have been found.

Officials with the Minneapolis office of the FBI, Grand Rapids Police Chief Scott Johnson and U.S. Attorney Christopher are planning to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to talk about the recovery.

The sequined slippers, which were valued at $2 million, were one of only four pairs known to exist from the filming of the 1939, according to the Smithsonian. They were made famous by Garland’s character Dorothy as she clicked her heels and repeated, “There’s no place like home.”

Over the years, several enticing rewards have been offered in hopes that the slippers would turn up. One was a $1 million reward offered by an anonymous donor from Arizona.

Several efforts to find the shoes were unsuccessful. In 2015, volunteers dove into the Tioga Mine Pit mine in Itasca County four times to search for the slippers but didn’t find them.