By the numbers
26 Stolen bases for the Twins this season, last in the majors. They’ve had only three since the All-Star break.
56.5% Twins’ success rate on stolen base attempts this season, their lowest mark since 2002.
1 Times the Twins have stolen third base this season.
32 Twins’ record for fewest stolen bases in a season (1963).
14 Most stolen bases by a Twin this season (Byron Buxton).
8 Most stolen bases by a Twin last season (Brian Dozier and Eddie Rosario).
2012 The last season a Twin stole 30 or more bases (Ben Revere, 40).
62 Most stolen bases by a Twin in one season (Chuck Knoblauch, 1997).
1 Times in the past 22 years that a Twin has stolen 40 or more bases.
4 Times in the past 22 years that a Twin has stolen 30 or more bases.
Most steals by a Twin in a season
62 Chuck Knoblauch 1997
49 Rod Carew 1976
46 Chuck Knoblauch 1995
45 Chuck Knoblauch 1996
45 Cesar Tovar 1969
41 Rod Carew 1973
40 Ben Revere 2012
38 Rod Carew 1974
37 Otis Nixon 1998
35 Three times, three different years