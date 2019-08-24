By the numbers

26 Stolen bases for the Twins this season, last in the majors. They’ve had only three since the All-Star break.

56.5% Twins’ success rate on stolen base attempts this season, their lowest mark since 2002.

1 Times the Twins have stolen third base this season.

32 Twins’ record for fewest stolen bases in a season (1963).

14 Most stolen bases by a Twin this season (Byron Buxton).

8 Most stolen bases by a Twin last season (Brian Dozier and Eddie Rosario).

2012 The last season a Twin stole 30 or more bases (Ben Revere, 40).

62 Most stolen bases by a Twin in one season (Chuck Knoblauch, 1997).

1 Times in the past 22 years that a Twin has stolen 40 or more bases.

4 Times in the past 22 years that a Twin has stolen 30 or more bases.

Most steals by a Twin in a season

62 Chuck Knoblauch 1997

49 Rod Carew 1976

46 Chuck Knoblauch 1995

45 Chuck Knoblauch 1996

45 Cesar Tovar 1969

41 Rod Carew 1973

40 Ben Revere 2012

38 Rod Carew 1974

37 Otis Nixon 1998

35 Three times, three different years