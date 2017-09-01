Pop. Soda. Soda Pop. Coke. Pepsi. Expensive sugar water. Call it whatever, but the cheapest time to it is a holiday weekend. As expected, supermarkets and discounters rolled out their specials on Coke and Pepsi products, on sale through Labor Day.

Almost any place--Walgreens, CVS, Menards, and Target-- has pop on sale now, but Cub and Hy-Vee are battling it out for the lowest price. Hy-Vee is selling a 12 pk. of 12 oz. cans for $1.97 (limit three). Cub is slightly lower but it makes shoppers jump through an extra hoop. Cub's price for Coke, Pepsi, 7-Up, A & W and Sunkist orange is $2.22 for a 12 pk. of 12 oz. cans (limit 4), but you can load a digital coupon from Cub's site for an extra $1 off if you buy four Pepsi products. That averages out to $1.97 per 12 pack, but you have to buy four.

The next time pop will be as cheap will probably be around Thanksgiving. Until then, the sale price is more likely to hover around $3.

Need another sugar fix? September is the best time to gobble up candy, including Halloween candy, at low prices, according to Carrie Rocha, founder of Pocket Your Dollars. She's not counting Nov. 1, when sugar hoarders descend on Target for its Halloween candy clearance sale.