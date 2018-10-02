NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
PepsiCo Inc., down $1.99 to $108.72
The soda maker trimmed its profit forecast because of the strong U.S. dollar.
Stitch Fix Inc., down $15.69 to $28.94
The online clothing company reported disappointing sales and user totals.
Newmont Mining Corp., up 82 cents to $31.17
Mining and basic materials companies rose as metals prices increased.
Papa John's International Inc., up 88 cents to $50.15
Private equity firm Legion Partners disclosed a 5.5 percent stake in the pizza chain.
Delta Air Lines Inc., down $1.91 to $54.69
The airline said it took a $30 million hit from Hurricane Florence and is paying more for fuel.
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., up $6.47 to $138.90
Shareholder TimesSquare Capital Management said the reinsurance company should consider selling itself.
Ford Motor Co., down 12 cents to $9.20
The automaker said its sales fell 11 percent in September compared to the year before.
Alliant Energy Corp., down 71 cents to $43.12
High-dividend utility companies rose Tuesday as bond yields fell.
