Stinking Hot Today, Then Cooling Off For 4th

Excessive Heat Sunday
 
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...
 
*TEMPERATURE...Afternoon heat indices on Sunday afternoon are expected to top out around 100 degrees.
* IMPACTS...These warm temperatures during the day, with limited cooling overnight Saturday night will lead to increased risk for heat related illnesses for those active outdoors or with limited access to air conditioned spaces.
 
_______________________________________________________________________________
 
Feels Like Temp Sunday
 
Sunday is going to be a very steam day across the southern half of the state as feels like temps warm into the lower 100s!
 
____________________________________________________________________________
 
Sunday Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather outlook for Sunday, which looks like another very steamy day across the region. High temps will warm into the 80s and 90s, which will be nearly +10F above average, but dewpoints are expected to warm into the low/mid 70s, which will make it feel more like the lower 100s!
 
 _________________________________________________________________________

Heat Safety Tips From The National Weather Service

Heat can be a killer.  The combination of hot weather and high humidity can quickly cause heat-related illness to set in. The National Weather Service issues advisories for high heat to warn you of the dangers.

*Slow down. Strenuous activities should be reduced, eliminated, or rescheduled to the coolest time of the day. Individuals at risk should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors.

*Dress for summer. Lightweight, light-colored clothing reflects heat and sunlight, and helps your body maintain normal temperatures.

*Foods (like proteins) that increase metabolic heat production also increase water loss.

*Drink plenty of water or non-alcoholic fluids. Your body needs water to keep cool. Drink plenty of fluids even if you don't feel thirsty.

*Do not drink alcoholic beverages.

*Spend more time in air-conditioned places. Air conditioning in homes and other buildings markedly reduces danger from the heat. If you cannot afford an air conditioner, spending some time each day (during hot weather) in an air conditioned environment affords some protection.

*Don't get too much sun. Sunburn makes the job of heat dissipation that much more difficult.

___________________________________________________________________________
 
Sunday Thunder Threat

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a Slight Risk of severe storms across the southern half of the state on Sunday, which includes the Twin Cities. 

____________________________________________________________________________
 
Unsettled Weather Ahead
 
Here's the weather outlook from early AM Sunday to early AM Tuesday, which suggests widely scattered showers and storms rolling through the region. Keep in mind that some of the storms could be strong to severe with areas of locally heavy rain.
 
 _________________________________________________________________________
 
Precipitation Potential
 
Here's the rainfall potential through AM Tuesday, which suggests areas of heavy rain associated with scattered showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. Keep in mind that some of the rain could be quite heavy, especially across parts of western Minnesota, where some 1" tallies can't be ruled out!
 
___________________________________________________________________
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
The extended temperature outlook through mid July suggests hot temps continuing this weekend, but it doesn't appear to last too long. In fact, readings will cool into the 80s and we head into the week of July 4th and on the 4th, temps should be in the low/mid 80s. According to the GFS model, we could have more 70s as we head into the first half of July.
 
____________________________________________________________________________
 
8-14 Day Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the 8 to 14 day temperature oulook suggests cooler than average temps returning to the Upper Midwest. This setup looks very similar to what we had earlier this spring with most of the intense heat staying well south of us and especially across the Southeastern US.
 

________________________________________________________________________________
 
"Herd of cattle swept into river amid Minnesota flooding"
 
"More than a dozen cattle ended up on a hillside more than two miles from where they entered the water, a sheriff said.han a dozen cattle ended up on a hillside more than two miles from where they entered the water, a sheriff said. A herd of cattle was swept into a raging river amid Minnesota flooding Friday about 87 miles southeast of Minneapolis. Seventeen of the animals survived. About 40 cattle were in the Zumbro River about 5:30 a.m. near Oxbow Park, north of Byron, Minnesota, said Kevin Torgerson, sheriff of Olmsted County, Minnesota. "We're having severe flooding," he said. Video posted on Facebook showed some of the bovine floating down the river, their heads up for air."
 
See more from NBC News HERE:
 
_______________________________________________________________________
 
WETTEST June Day Ever In Rochester, MN
 
Friday was a VERY wet day in Rochester, MN. In fact, the 4.90" of rain that fell on Friday, June 28th was the wettest June day on record for that location! Interestingly, it was also the 6th wettest day ever in recorded history!! 
 
 ___________________________________________________________________________

4th Wettest June on Record

Rochester, MN has now had 8.77" of rain so far this month, which is good enough for the 4th wettest June on record! Incredibly, the wettest June on record was back in 2000 when 12.51" of rain fell!!


_________________________________________________________________________
June Precipitaiton
 
Here's a look at how much rain has fallen across the state this June and note that the Twin Cities has actually been fairly dry with a deficit of -2.28". However, take a look at Rochester
 
_____________________________________________________________________________
 
Central US Precipitation Since January 1st

Take a look at how much precipitation has fallen across the Central US so far this year. Interestingly, some spots are well above since January 1st and there doesn't seem to be an end in the precipitation potential through the end of June. Unfortunately, quite a bit of this has fallen since May 1st, which has caused many rivers to reach Major Flood Stage and even Record Flood Stage. Some farm fields are flooded and are in rough shape this growing season.

____________________________________________________________________________

Stinking Hot Today, Then Cooling Off For 4th
By Paul Douglas

We were in Germany the first week of June, mainly for the beer, brats and breakfast buffets. Surprisingly, most homes and hotels don't have air conditioning. That seems to be the case across much of Europe. Up until recently, they didn't really need A/C.

Temperatures topped 100F this past week, with 114F observed in southern France - blazing air direct from the Sahara Desert in Africa. Once again weather patterns have become stuck, the result of a sluggish, stalled jet stream pattern. A warmer climate is increasing the odds of record heat. Five 500-year heat waves have been observed in Europe in the last 15 years.

The metro area gets a taste of extreme heat today with a heat index above 100F, before strong to severe T-storms rumble into town. A cool front stalls nearby, keeping spotty showers and storms in the area through the 4th of July. After today no more obnoxious heat. Expect highs in the low 80s into next weekend - much closer to average.

In the meantime enjoy today's free sauna. Towels optional.
_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Sweaty. Few severe t-storms. Winds: SW 8-13. High: 92.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers and storms. Winds: WSW 5. Low: 70.

MONDAY: Cooler. T-storms linger. Winds: NE 3-8. High: 82.

TUESDAY: Unsettled. Another shower or t-storm. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 68. High: 83.

WEDNESDAY: Some sticky sun. Pop-up t-storm. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 67. High: 86.

THURSDAY: Still humid. Passing shower or storm. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 70. High: 83.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 67. High: 82.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A bit drier. Winds: NE 5-10. Wake-up: 64. High: 81.
______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History
June 30th

1982: Frost hits St. Louis County. Kulger Township falls to 27 degrees and Meadowlands bottoms out at 32.

1871: Extremely large hail falls in Meeker County. Some of the stones are 6 inches in circumference, breaking many windows on the north sides of houses.
__________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis
June 30th

Average High: 83F (Record: 100F set in 1931)
Average Low: 63F (Record: 47F set in 1892)

Record Rainfall: 1.56" set in 1978
Record Snowfall: NONE
_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
June 30th

Sunrise: 5:30am
Sunset: 9:03pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 34 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 37 seconds
__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for June 30th at Midnight
1.5 Days Before New Moon

See more from Space HERE:

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"Above: Beverley Sinclair’s photo of the solar eclipse on August 21, 2017, highlighting the diamond ring effect. A total eclipse of the sun is coming to the South American countries of Chile and Argentina in the late afternoon hours of July 2, 2019. This is the first total solar eclipse since the great American total solar eclipse of August 21, 2017. We refer to the map below. Outside the narrow path of totality (in blue) that swings over the South Pacific Ocean and southern South America, a much broader swath of the Pacific, South America and southern Central America sits beneath the moon’s penumbral shadow, to undergo a partial eclipse of the sun. It’ll be an exceedingly shallow solar eclipse for southern Central America, however. Be sure to use proper eye protection any time the sun is not eclipsed or in any stage of a partial eclipse (even when it’s over 99 percent but less than 100 percent eclipsed)!"

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________
 
Average Tornadoes By State in June
 
According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in June is still very high across much of the nation. Interestingly, Minnesota average the most tornadoes in June than any other month during the year with 15.
______________________________________________________________________________
 
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows nearly 1,000 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.
 
 _______________________________________________________________________________

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through June 28th suggests that there have been a total of 1,237,  which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1005. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,584 tornadoes were reported.
 
________________________________________________________________________
 
Sunday Weather Outlook
 
Here's a look at high temps across the nation on Sunday, which shows some pretty warm weather across parts of the Central US, especially from Denver north to Minneapolis and Chicago. Note that temps in Chicago will be quite warm with highs approaching 90F!
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
National Weather Outlook
 
The weather outlook through the rest of the weekend and into early next week shows unsettled weather continuing in the Upper Midwest, which will be on the northern periphery of the dome of hot and humid weather. Storms could be strong to severe with locally heavy rain.
 

______________________________________________________________________________
 
Heavy Ranifall Potential
 
According to NOAA's WPC, there will be pockets of locally heavy rain across parts of the Upper Midwest, including Minnesota and the Twin Cities! In fact, several inches of rain could fall in spots where thunderstorms develop. Also note that the Southwest looks to stay mainly dry as we head through the first full week of July.
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
"Air Pollution Appears to Reduce Hormone Levels That Are Related to Fertility"
 
"The number of eggs ovaries can produce may be impacted by air pollution. One of the many things that affects a woman’s ability to conceive and have a healthy pregnancy is environment, but what’s not as clear is exactly which elements influence fertility. However, one more step toward the answer will be made this week at the annual meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology in Vienna, Austria. Air Pollution Can Affect AMH A team of scientists will present a study Wednesday demonstrating that air pollution, like particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide, can affect levels of a hormone called anti-Müllerian hormone, or AMH. AMH is secreted by follicles in the ovary known as granulosa cells, and doctors can estimate a woman’s ovarian reserve — or how many eggs she has — by measuring levels of AMH. While some studies show that age and AMH levels can be predictors of ovarian reserve, that assertion has been debated. A low ovarian reserve doesn’t mean that natural conception will be difficult, but it can suggest a woman will have a reduced reproductive lifespan and earlier menopause."
 
See more from Inverse HERE:
 

_____________________________________________________________________________
 
"THE TRUTH ABOUT APPLYING AFTER-SUN ON SUNBURNT SKIN, ACCORDING TO THE EXPERTS"
 
"While for some summer might mean spending days on end lapping up the glorious sunshine without a care in the world, for others it’s inescapably linked with months of sore, sunburnt skin. Taking care of your skin after excessive sun exposure is incredibly important, as failing to do so could lead to long-lasting damage. However, if your first course of action after sustaining a sunburn is to immediately buy and apply after-sun, then you may not be doing an adequate job. According to the experts, applying after-sun could do your skin even further harm if you don’t take a thorough look at the ingredients. That’s why it may be a wise idea to opt for an aloe vera gel instead."
 
See more from the Independant HERE:
 

___________________________________________________________________________
 
"Sleeping with a fan on is actually really bad for your health – here are other ways to beat the heat"
 
"According to Mark Reddick, writing on The Sleep Advisor, using fans can trigger allergies. They are also bad for people who suffer from asthma. Mark said: "For some people, having a ceiling or floor fan in the room helps them fall asleep and stay cool during the night. "For others, it can keep them awake, trigger asthma attacks or dry out their eyes."  He also wanred fans can cause dust to move around a room. "As a fan moves air around the room, it causes flurries of dust and pollen to make their way into your sinuses," he explained. "If you’re prone to allergies, asthma, and hay fever, this could stir up a whole lot of trouble."
 
See more from The Sun HERE:
 

__________________________________________________________________________
 
"NASA headed towards giant golden asteroid that could make everyone on Earth a billionaire"
 
"NASA is eyeing up a nearby asteroid that contains enough gold to make everyone on Earth a billionaire. Psyche 16 is nestled between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter and is made of solid metal. As well as gold, the mysterious object is loaded with heaps of platinum, iron and nickel. In total, it's  estimated that Psyche's various metals are worth a gargantuan $10,000 quadrillion. That means if we carried it back to Earth, it would destroy commodity prices and cause the world's economy – worth $75.5 trillion – to collapse. We've known about Psyche 16 for a while, but its potential to cause havoc on Earth was recently touched upon by a veteran miner. Scott Moore, who heads up EuroSun Mining, said the sheer amount of gold in the asteroid threatens to throw the gold industry into chaos. "The 'Titans of Gold' now control hundreds of the best-producing properties around the world," he told Oil Price. "But the 4-5 million ounces of gold they bring to the market every year pales in comparison to the conquests available in space."Nasa is launching a mission to probe the asteroid in summer 2022. Dubbed the Discovery Mission, it will arrive at Psyche 16 around 2026."
 
See more from Fox News HERE:
 

____________________________________________________________________________
 
"NASA just approved two new missions to study the Sun"
 
"NASA has plenty of projects on its slate at the moment, but that has never stopped the U.S. space agency from looking to the future. Our Sun, which is already a major area of study with missions like the Parker Solar Probe, is about to get even more attention thanks to the approval of two new missions to study various aspects of our star and its relationship with out solar system. The first mission, called the Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere — or just PUNCH for short — will see four pint-sized satellites shot into orbit to study the solar wind. The solar wind, which is the stream of charged particles flowing out from the Sun, can have a dramatic impact on spacecraft and satellites."
 
See more from BGR HERE:
 
__________________________________________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

Older Post

Paul Douglas: Free Sunday sauna as weekend heat rolls in