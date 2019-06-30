Stinking Hot Today, Then Cooling Off For 4th

Heat Safety Tips From The National Weather Service
Heat can be a killer. The combination of hot weather and high humidity can quickly cause heat-related illness to set in. The National Weather Service issues advisories for high heat to warn you of the dangers.
*Slow down. Strenuous activities should be reduced, eliminated, or rescheduled to the coolest time of the day. Individuals at risk should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors.
*Dress for summer. Lightweight, light-colored clothing reflects heat and sunlight, and helps your body maintain normal temperatures.
*Foods (like proteins) that increase metabolic heat production also increase water loss.
*Drink plenty of water or non-alcoholic fluids. Your body needs water to keep cool. Drink plenty of fluids even if you don't feel thirsty.
*Do not drink alcoholic beverages.
*Spend more time in air-conditioned places. Air conditioning in homes and other buildings markedly reduces danger from the heat. If you cannot afford an air conditioner, spending some time each day (during hot weather) in an air conditioned environment affords some protection.
*Don't get too much sun. Sunburn makes the job of heat dissipation that much more difficult.
According to NOAA's SPC, there is a Slight Risk of severe storms across the southern half of the state on Sunday, which includes the Twin Cities.
4th Wettest June on Record
Rochester, MN has now had 8.77" of rain so far this month, which is good enough for the 4th wettest June on record! Incredibly, the wettest June on record was back in 2000 when 12.51" of rain fell!!
Take a look at how much precipitation has fallen across the Central US so far this year. Interestingly, some spots are well above since January 1st and there doesn't seem to be an end in the precipitation potential through the end of June. Unfortunately, quite a bit of this has fallen since May 1st, which has caused many rivers to reach Major Flood Stage and even Record Flood Stage. Some farm fields are flooded and are in rough shape this growing season.
Stinking Hot Today, Then Cooling Off For 4th
By Paul Douglas
We were in Germany the first week of June, mainly for the beer, brats and breakfast buffets. Surprisingly, most homes and hotels don't have air conditioning. That seems to be the case across much of Europe. Up until recently, they didn't really need A/C.
Temperatures topped 100F this past week, with 114F observed in southern France - blazing air direct from the Sahara Desert in Africa. Once again weather patterns have become stuck, the result of a sluggish, stalled jet stream pattern. A warmer climate is increasing the odds of record heat. Five 500-year heat waves have been observed in Europe in the last 15 years.
The metro area gets a taste of extreme heat today with a heat index above 100F, before strong to severe T-storms rumble into town. A cool front stalls nearby, keeping spotty showers and storms in the area through the 4th of July. After today no more obnoxious heat. Expect highs in the low 80s into next weekend - much closer to average.
In the meantime enjoy today's free sauna. Towels optional.
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Sweaty. Few severe t-storms. Winds: SW 8-13. High: 92.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers and storms. Winds: WSW 5. Low: 70.
MONDAY: Cooler. T-storms linger. Winds: NE 3-8. High: 82.
TUESDAY: Unsettled. Another shower or t-storm. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 68. High: 83.
WEDNESDAY: Some sticky sun. Pop-up t-storm. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 67. High: 86.
THURSDAY: Still humid. Passing shower or storm. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 70. High: 83.
FRIDAY: More clouds than sun. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 67. High: 82.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A bit drier. Winds: NE 5-10. Wake-up: 64. High: 81.
This Day in Weather History
June 30th
1982: Frost hits St. Louis County. Kulger Township falls to 27 degrees and Meadowlands bottoms out at 32.
1871: Extremely large hail falls in Meeker County. Some of the stones are 6 inches in circumference, breaking many windows on the north sides of houses.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
June 30th
Average High: 83F (Record: 100F set in 1931)
Average Low: 63F (Record: 47F set in 1892)
Record Rainfall: 1.56" set in 1978
Record Snowfall: NONE
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
June 30th
Sunrise: 5:30am
Sunset: 9:03pm
Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 34 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 37 seconds
Moon Phase for June 30th at Midnight
1.5 Days Before New Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"Above: Beverley Sinclair’s photo of the solar eclipse on August 21, 2017, highlighting the diamond ring effect. A total eclipse of the sun is coming to the South American countries of Chile and Argentina in the late afternoon hours of July 2, 2019. This is the first total solar eclipse since the great American total solar eclipse of August 21, 2017. We refer to the map below. Outside the narrow path of totality (in blue) that swings over the South Pacific Ocean and southern South America, a much broader swath of the Pacific, South America and southern Central America sits beneath the moon’s penumbral shadow, to undergo a partial eclipse of the sun. It’ll be an exceedingly shallow solar eclipse for southern Central America, however. Be sure to use proper eye protection any time the sun is not eclipsed or in any stage of a partial eclipse (even when it’s over 99 percent but less than 100 percent eclipsed)!"
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
