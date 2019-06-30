Stinking Hot Today, Then Cooling Off For 4th

Excessive Heat Sunday

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

*TEMPERATURE...Afternoon heat indices on Sunday afternoon are expected to top out around 100 degrees.

* IMPACTS...These warm temperatures during the day, with limited cooling overnight Saturday night will lead to increased risk for heat related illnesses for those active outdoors or with limited access to air conditioned spaces.

Feels Like Temp Sunday

Sunday is going to be a very steam day across the southern half of the state as feels like temps warm into the lower 100s!

Sunday Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook for Sunday, which looks like another very steamy day across the region. High temps will warm into the 80s and 90s, which will be nearly +10F above average, but dewpoints are expected to warm into the low/mid 70s, which will make it feel more like the lower 100s!

_________________________________________________________________________ Heat Safety Tips From The National Weather Service Heat can be a killer. The combination of hot weather and high humidity can quickly cause heat-related illness to set in. The National Weather Service issues advisories for high heat to warn you of the dangers. *Slow down. Strenuous activities should be reduced, eliminated, or rescheduled to the coolest time of the day. Individuals at risk should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors. *Dress for summer. Lightweight, light-colored clothing reflects heat and sunlight, and helps your body maintain normal temperatures. *Foods (like proteins) that increase metabolic heat production also increase water loss. *Drink plenty of water or non-alcoholic fluids. Your body needs water to keep cool. Drink plenty of fluids even if you don't feel thirsty. *Do not drink alcoholic beverages. *Spend more time in air-conditioned places. Air conditioning in homes and other buildings markedly reduces danger from the heat. If you cannot afford an air conditioner, spending some time each day (during hot weather) in an air conditioned environment affords some protection. *Don't get too much sun. Sunburn makes the job of heat dissipation that much more difficult. ___________________________________________________________________________ Sunday Thunder Threat According to NOAA's SPC, there is a Slight Risk of severe storms across the southern half of the state on Sunday, which includes the Twin Cities. ​____________________________________________________________________________

Unsettled Weather Ahead

Here's the weather outlook from early AM Sunday to early AM Tuesday, which suggests widely scattered showers and storms rolling through the region. Keep in mind that some of the storms could be strong to severe with areas of locally heavy rain.

Precipitation Potential

Here's the rainfall potential through AM Tuesday, which suggests areas of heavy rain associated with scattered showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. Keep in mind that some of the rain could be quite heavy, especially across parts of western Minnesota, where some 1" tallies can't be ruled out!

Extended Temperature Outlook

The extended temperature outlook through mid July suggests hot temps continuing this weekend, but it doesn't appear to last too long. In fact, readings will cool into the 80s and we head into the week of July 4th and on the 4th, temps should be in the low/mid 80s. According to the GFS model, we could have more 70s as we head into the first half of July.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the 8 to 14 day temperature oulook suggests cooler than average temps returning to the Upper Midwest. This setup looks very similar to what we had earlier this spring with most of the intense heat staying well south of us and especially across the Southeastern US.



"Herd of cattle swept into river amid Minnesota flooding"

"More than a dozen cattle ended up on a hillside more than two miles from where they entered the water, a sheriff said.han a dozen cattle ended up on a hillside more than two miles from where they entered the water, a sheriff said. A herd of cattle was swept into a raging river amid Minnesota flooding Friday about 87 miles southeast of Minneapolis. Seventeen of the animals survived. About 40 cattle were in the Zumbro River about 5:30 a.m. near Oxbow Park, north of Byron, Minnesota, said Kevin Torgerson, sheriff of Olmsted County, Minnesota. "We're having severe flooding," he said. Video posted on Facebook showed some of the bovine floating down the river, their heads up for air."

WETTEST June Day Ever In Rochester, MN

Friday was a VERY wet day in Rochester, MN. In fact, the 4.90" of rain that fell on Friday, June 28th was the wettest June day on record for that location! Interestingly, it was also the 6th wettest day ever in recorded history!!

___________________________________________________________________________ 4th Wettest June on Record Rochester, MN has now had 8.77" of rain so far this month, which is good enough for the 4th wettest June on record! Incredibly, the wettest June on record was back in 2000 when 12.51" of rain fell!!

June Precipitaiton

Here's a look at how much rain has fallen across the state this June and note that the Twin Cities has actually been fairly dry with a deficit of -2.28". However, take a look at Rochester

